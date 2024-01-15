Four passenger bogies derail near Bin Qasim

KARACHI: Four bogies of a passenger train derailed near Bin Qasim Town, Badal Nala railway station, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the four bogies of Shalimar Express were en route from Karachi to Lahore when four of its bogies derailed near Badal Nala railway station, affecting the railway operations.

The sources revealed that the relief train of Pakistan Railways was also sent out from Karachi.

Meanwhile, the rescue sources reported that the passengers who boarded the train remained safe in the accident.

In the aftermath of an unfortunate incident involving the Shalimar Express in Karachi, the Up and Down tracks were temporarily closed.

The Khyber Mail arriving from Peshawar was stopped at the Jhang Shahi Station. Additionally, the Hazara Express bound for Karachi was halted at Bin Qasim station.

Furthermore, Awami Express bound for Peshawar was held up at the Jumma Goth Station.

Earlier in 2020, Two bogies of a Karachi-bound passenger train derailed near Kotri in Sukkur on Sunday morning.

According to railway officials, the down track was blocked for traffic owing to the derailment of the coaches of the Allama Iqbal Express. So far there are no reports of any injuries or major damage.