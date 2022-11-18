Four people shot dead in Kharan

KHARAN: Four people were shot dead in Kharan, a district in Balochistan, by unknown armed men on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting the local police.

As per details, unknown gunmen stormed into the house located in Kharan, city and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, four people were dead on the spot and one sustained injuries.

Getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the hospital.

The cause behind the multiple killings could not be ascertained, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, a Lahore-based lawyer was shot dead in the Faisal town area.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News showed that the slain lawyer was sitting outside his office when two unidentified men riding a bike stopped in front of him and opened fire.

As per details, police and the forensic team arrived at the spot of the incident and the lawyer named Mian Faisal was declared dead.

The dead body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

