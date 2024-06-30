Four policemen die in road accident near Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: Four policemen dead and three injured in a road accident at the Indus Highway near Kandhkot, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“A police van of SSP Kashmore’s squad met accident after its tyre busted at the highway leaving four policemen dead and three injured,” officials said.

Police officials died in the mishap identified as Ghulam Yaseen, Waqar, Ismail and Talib, department sources said.

Three injured policemen, Zahoor Ahmed, Lala Shahid and Abdul Hafeez Ogahi were shifted to Kandhkot civil hospital for medical attendance, according to police.

The dead bodies have also been transferred to the civil hospital. “Deceased four policemen’s bodies will be sent to their native villages for burial after funeral prayers,” SSP Kashmore has said.