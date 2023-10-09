Five policemen injured in Sadiqabad dacoits attack

SADIQABAD: At least four policemen were injured as the dacoits attacked police camp and mobile in Mahi Chowk, Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

According to police spokesperson, the Andhar gang attacked police with rocket launchers and opened fire on the police camp and mobile.

Police officials stated that four cops identified as Kaleem Ullah, Saif Ullah, Daniyal and Shehbaz were injured in the attack.

The exchange of fire between the police and dacoits is underway whereas the Guddu-Kashmore road has been blocked for traffic.

Earlier, five policemen were abducted along with weapons by dacoits in the katcha area of Sindh’s Kandhkot.

Read more: Five Policemen Abducted by Dacoits in katcha area

According to the police, dacoits attacked a police check post at Durrani Meher locality of a katcha area at the time of iftar.

The cops were reportedly abducted along with the weapons by the dacoits. Four of the officials were locals who were released by the dacoits, however, one official namely Mumtaz Tanori – a resident of Shikarpur – was still being captivated.

On the other hand, a police sub-inspector was shot dead by unidentified armed men for ‘resisting robbery’ in Karachi.

According to reports, the shooting incident occurred near the Site Super Highway Hotel in Karachi, resulting in the loss of a sub-inspector named Amir Ali’s life.

Police authorities state that the deceased, Amir Ali, was a resident of Federal B Area and was deputed to the Gulberg Complaint Cell. The victim had money with him but his motorcycle and pistol were not found from the crime scene, indicating a targeted killing in the incident.