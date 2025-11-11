Four policemen suspended over teacher's death in custody

SHAHDADPUR: Police authorities have suspended four policemen after protest over death of a school teacher in custody of Shahdadpur police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shahdadpur police on Monday arrested headmaster of a primary school, Jam Aziz, who had died by torture allegedly in police custody.

Policemen left the body of the deceased teacher in hospital and vanished from the scene, according to reports.

“The relatives of the deceased and civil society members vehemently protested over the incident while keeping the dead body outside the hospital,” DSP Sanghar said.

DIG Police Shaheed Benazir Abad taking notice of the incident, has suspended four policemen including the SHO Shahdadpur and ordered probe of the incident.