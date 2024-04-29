Four sentenced to life imprisonment in Ali Raza Abidi murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday sentenced life imprisonment to all four accused involved in the murder of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi, ARY News reported.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the four convicts.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Syed Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi on Dec 25, 2018.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad and managed to escape from the scene.

Abidi was elected as an MNA on MQM’s ticket in 2013 general elections.

However, the lawmaker resigned from his National Assembly membership in November 2017 citing “political and personal reasons”.