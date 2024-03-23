Four shot dead, woman injured over land dispute

PESHAWAR: Four people were shot dead and a woman injured by their rivals in Peshawar on Warsak Road over a land dispute on Saturday, police and rescue sources said.

The police, in a statement, said that the victims were working in their fields when they came across their rivals.

Upon altercation, both the parties opened indiscriminate firing at each other which resulted in killing of four people while a woman suffered bullet injuries.

The dead were shifted to the Peshawar headquarters hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. They said the accused fled after the killings while an investigation was launched into the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of violence over personal enmity or land dispute have occurred previously.

Earlier in August, at least six people were killed in an armed clash between two groups over land dispute in Mirzapur, Shikarpur.

An armed clash broke out between two groups of Junejo and Kalhora communities in Mirzapur, a katcha area in the Shikarpur district of Sindh. As a result of the fire, six people lost their lives on the spot, while two were injured.