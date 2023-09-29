34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 29, 2023
Four soldiers martyred as Pakistan Army thwarts TTP attack from Afghanistan

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: At least four soldiers were martyred when an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists was thwarted, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the army’s media wing, the skirmish took place near Sambaza in District Zhob, a region close to the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan and Sepoy Nadeem, the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing further said that three TTP militants were also killed in the exchange of fire, while several others sustained injuries.

“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” said ISPR.

Earlier this week, security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District.

