Four suspects handed over to military over May 9 violence

FAISALABAD: Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) has handed over four suspects involved in May 9 violence to the military for trial under the Army Act, ARY News reported.

As per details, Anti-terrorism Court judge Muhammad Hussain heard the case. The May 9 violence case was registered at Civil Line police station where 79 suspects are known while 305 are unknown.

The dissident PTI former MNA Faiz Kamoke, MPAs Asad Azam, Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai are also nominated in this case.

Furthermore, police arrested 60 accused including three women from the spot of the incident, the three accused were later released on bail.

Read more: Military courts to take up May 9 violence cases: Rana Sanaullah

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the cases related to May 9 violence will be taken up by the military courts and penalties will be imposed on convicts like Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“We will proceed [May 9 rioters] cases in the military courts and penalties will be given like Kulbhushan Jadhav.” He said that May 9 rioters will not be pardoned, however, innocent people will not be arrested by the authorities.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.