Sunday, November 19, 2023
Four terrorists, commander killed in North Waziristan IBO

WAZIRISTAN: Security forces have killed a wanted terrorist ring leader, Ibrahim alias Musa among four other terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District.

According to an ISPR press release, weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security Forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

