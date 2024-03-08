Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on the reported presence of militants.

During the operation, there was a heavy firefight between the forces and terrorists, resulting in the deaths of four terrorists.

The ISPR said that the killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR said, adding that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Read More: Three terrorists gunned down in Karak IBO: ISPR

Earlier on March 2, three terrorists were gunned down while four others sustained injuries during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.