25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 8, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on the reported presence of militants.

During the operation, there was a heavy firefight between the forces and terrorists, resulting in the deaths of four terrorists.

The ISPR said that the killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR said, adding that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Read More: Three terrorists gunned down in Karak IBO: ISPR

Earlier on March 2, three terrorists were gunned down while four others sustained injuries during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.