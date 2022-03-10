Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBOs

RAWALPINDI: The security forces conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on the presence of terrorists in North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The IBOs were conducted in the Maddi Khel and Bobar Gap area of the North Waziristan district. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed by the security forces, the statement read. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

According to the spokesperson, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier in the month, the security forces had gunned down seven terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Turbat district.

The security forces conducted IBO in the Gorchup area of Turbat on the reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists including Commander Hasil Doda, Washdil and others got killed, the military’s media wing said and added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and a recent firing incident in Makran. The security forces had vowed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

