Four ‘terrorists’ killed in Nowshera search and clearance op: CTD

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to kill four terrorists in a search and clearance operation in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Friday.

CTD Mardan Region and KP police conducted a joint raid in Nowshera on a tip-off. During the raid, the terrorists opened fire at the raiding teams. Four terrorists were killed in retaliation by the raiding teams, the CTD spokesperson said.

The raiding teams recovered arms and explosive material from the possession of the killed terrorists. The Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said that the scope of the search and clearance operation was expanded.

On Wednesday, the CTD arrested ‘four terrorists’ associated with a banned outfit’s Atiq-ur-Rehman alias Tipu Gul group during a raid in Bannu.

The Counter-Terrorism Department team recovered arms, mobile phones and other materials from the possession of the arrested men. The CTD spokesperson said the suspects were allegedly involved in the target killing of policemen and extortion.

In a separate raid, the Counter-Terrorism Department officials also nabbed ‘a wanted terrorist namely Akhtar’. The arrested ‘terrorist’ was associated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Gul Bahadur group.

