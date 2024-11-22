Four terrorists shot dead in Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Friday killed four terrorists in three separate engagements in Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in Awaran District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralized; both high value targets identified as Niaz @ Ghuman and Zareef @ Shah Jahan,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

In another operation in Dera Bugti District, own troops effectively neutralised one terrorist, it further said.

In yet another engagement in Kech District, own troops, while conducting an intelligence based operation, killed another terrorist.

“The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies,” it said.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier, security forces killed three khwarij terrorists in an Intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bannu district.

“In the early hours of Friday, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell while two khwarij got injured, it said.