Four ‘terrorists’ shot dead in Lakki Marwat operation

LAKKI MARWAT: Four suspected terrorists were shot dead in an exchange of fire with police personnel during a search operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat on Tuesday.

According to the district police officer (DPO), the operation was conducted in Sherikhel area.

Also Read: Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

On seeing the personnel, terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at them and when the force returned fire, four suspects were killed while one other got wounded.

The DPO said efforts are underway to arrest the injured suspect, adding four submachine guns (SMG), a rocket launcher, and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession.

Also Read: Security forces foil terrorists’ infiltration inside Pakistan from Afghanistan

The police officer said the terrorists were involved in the murder of a cop besides several other crimes.

Comments