Four-year-old among three children killed in Karachi traffic mishaps

KARACHI: Three children were killed in two separate road accidents in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, in the first mishap near the Sabzi Mandi area, a vehicle hit a motorcycle, instantly killing a four-year-old child. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

In the second accident, two children lost their lives in a traffic accident in the Manghopir area of the metropolis.

The police apprised that the children’s ages appeared to be between 12 and 15 years old, but they could not be identified immediately. Their bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine how the accident involving the two motorcycle-riding children happened, the police said.

Earlier in the day, a motorcycle rider was killed after a dumper truck hit the motorcycle near the Indus Roundabout in the Korangi area of Karachi.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Muhammad Iqrar, son of Muhammad Israr. His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for legal procedures.

Following the accident, an enraged crowd set the dumper on fire. The fire brigade later arrived and extinguished the blaze.

Till August, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.