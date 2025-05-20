FPCCI demands review of amended income tax ordinance

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has demanded of the government to review the Income Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has said that the country’s all chambers of commerce and trade associations have rejected the newly enforced income tax ordinance, 2025.

The FPCCI President said that extraordinary powers granted to tax officers including freezing accounts and direct withdrawal of amount from accounts won’t be a good practice, it would lead to increased corruption instead of boosting tax recoveries.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the business community have reservations over the new ordinance and demanded of the government to review the law.

FPCCI President asked the government to facilitate the business community, instead of resorting to anti-business and anti-trade measures.

“The FPCCI as the representative body demands withdrawal of the ordinance,” Atif Ikram Sheikh said.

He also demanded of the government to ensure consultation with concerned stakeholders before any legislation.