FPCCI seeks one-month extension in last date of filing returns

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has demanded an extension of 30 days in filing income tax returns.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI has said that there are difficulties to file returns owing to a defective system of the federal board of revenue (FBR) causing delays owing to technical difficulties.

FPCCI President said, the FBR must offer attention to the improvement of the tax system alongside of its harsh measures.

There are limitations and incapacities in the online system of the FBR and as a result, tax filing system remains cumbersome for the common man. The system needs to be fixed for delays and downtimes, he said.

Atif Ikram said only 2.6 million taxpayers have filed tax returns so far, which figure is disappointing.

since July 1st, 2023, over 8,44,000 new taxpayers have been added to the tax net. “An extension in the last date of filing returns could increase the tally of returns filers to seven million,” FPCCI President said.

