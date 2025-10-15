FPSC Announces CSS 2024 final results; only 229 candidates qualify

ISLAMABAD: Only a meagre 229 Civil Superior Services (CSS) candidates managed to secure success as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially announced the final results of the CSS Examination 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the FPSC, a total of 15,602 candidates appeared in this year’s examination, out of which only 229 candidates managed to secure success.

Among the successful candidates, 119 were men and 110 were women.

Notably, only 397 candidates had passed the initial stage of the exam which was the written examination.

The number of candidates cleared after viva voice were 387.

On the other hand the total number of candidate recommended for appointments were 229.

In the merit list, Muhammad Shafaq Ijaz clinched the first position, followed by Sanaa Rasool in second place and Momina Azhar securing the third position.

CSS examination remains one of the most challenging and prestigious exams in Pakistan, opening doors for candidates to serve in key civil service positions across the country.

The FPSC has directed the all the recommended 229 candidates to contact section officer (T-V) establishment division, the government of Pakistan, Islamabad for further correspondence.

Earlier, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the CSS 2026 exam schedule, marking an important landmark in preparing candidates to serve the government in Pakistan.

The assessment examination will be divided into two phases: In phase one, the MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT), and in phase two, the written examination will be conducted.

According to the FPSC, the public notice will be announced for MPT online applications on August 10, 2025, with applications accepted from August 11 to August 25, 2025. Applications will be accepted from August 11, 2025, and the last date to apply is August 25, 2025. The MPT exam will be conducted on November 09, 2025.

The qualified candidates in MPT will be eligible to appear in the written exam, following the Public notice issued on December 14, 2025, for online applications. The applications will be open from December 15, 2025, to December 30, 2025. The commencement of CSS 2026 written exam is scheduled on February 04, 2026.

The National Assembly has approved an increase in the age limit for CSS application from 30 to 35 years, following the major change in policy, effective from 2026 onwards.

Read More: CSS officials reveal reasons behind 98% failure rate in Competitive Exams

Additionally, candidates will also be able to have one extra attempt, making the exam more comprehensive and accessible.

The FPSC highlighted that the CSS 2026 exam schedule is conditional and can change as well.

As the timeline, eligibility criteria and examination methodologies have been defined, candidates are encouraged to start their preparation and aim to triumph in Pakistan’s most respected examinations.

For updates and alterations, candidates are urged to check the FPSC official website regularly.