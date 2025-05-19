France returns Balochistan’s smuggled archaeological artefacts to Pakistan

In a development to preserve cultural goods, French authorities have returned Balochistan’s smuggled archaeological artefacts to Pakistan after keeping them seized.



The artefacts, which hold enormous historical significance, were detained by French Customs in recent years and transferred to the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris.

In accordance with France’s obligations under the UNESCO Convention of 1970, the seizure was executed, which is supposed to stop the smuggled goods, export, and transfer of ownership of cultural heritage.

Both Pakistan and France are participants to this agreement, supporting their commitment to safeguarding cultural inheritance.

The extensive collaboration between both countries helped in the successful deportation of these Balochistan’s smuggled archaeological artefacts.

This effort emphasizes the rising bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and France in the cultural area.

Pakistan’s receiving of these rare artefacts is very important because they help connect the country to its ancient history.

Recovery of Balochistan’s smuggled archaeological artefacts not only reinforces national heritage but also underlines the importance of international collaboration in fighting the unlawful trade of cultural assets. These artefacts deliver a direct link to the country’s history, serving preserve its rich heritage.

Additionally, it will let historians and researchers to study these artefacts in their rightful place, deepening understanding of Pakistan’s past and fostering national pride.

This development strengthens the position of protecting and reclaiming cultural assets for future generations.

