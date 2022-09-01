France to donate a 50-meter-long bridge to Pakistan

The French embassy in Pakistan announced on Thursday to donate a 50-meter-long bridge and 83 modern and highly efficient water pumps to Pakistan amid devastating floods in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the French embassy in Pakistan, the country is going to cooperate with the government in facing devastating floods. A special flight would carry 83 highly efficient water pumps and other relief goods to the country, they added.

The embassy added that the relief goods would be distributed among 200 flood-affected families. Additionally, a special team of French doctors and nurses would also visit and survey the affected areas, they added.

France has also announced to the donation of a 50-foot-long bridge to Pakistan. The bridge would be sent to Pakistan on a ship in a few days. The bridge would be installed in affected areas rapidly, they added.

