France to replace Microsoft Windows with Linux as Europe seeks digital sovereignty

America’s major tech firms may soon discover that partnering with Donald Trump often proves unsuccessful. As the president causes chaos and distrust worldwide while criticizing EU tech regulations, Europe is exploring its own alternatives. France recently announced it will replace Microsoft Windows with Linux for its workstations.

On Wednesday, France stated it plans to switch from Windows to the open-source Linux system. This move is part of a broader European effort toward digital sovereignty to reduce dependence on foreign technology, especially from the US and China. Although local options are limited in many areas, the EU appears ready to phase out foreign tech where possible.

In January, France decided to replace Zoom and Teams with the French-developed Visio for videoconferencing. Now, France also plans to transfer its health data to a new platform by 2026.

Since taking office, Trump has used tariffs and other tactics to pressure European nations into relaxing regulations on American tech companies. In August, he pledged to “stand up to Countries that attack our incredible American Tech Companies.” His administration has labeled laws like the EU’s Digital Services Act as “censorship” and “a tax.”

Europe has so far remained resilient. “I want to be very clear: our digital sovereignty is our digital sovereignty,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference in February. “We have a long tradition in freedom of speech. Actually, the Enlightenment started on our continent.”

Christian Kroll, CEO of German search engine Ecosia, predicted Europe’s challenge shortly after Trump’s 2024 reelection. “We, as a European community, just need to make sure that nobody can blackmail us,” he said.

He also noted, “if the US turned off access to search results tomorrow, we would have to go back to phone books.” While his bias is evident, given that he promotes a European-made search engine, his point highlights a significant issue.

Giorgos Verdi, policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, emphasized that Trump’s actions highlight Europe’s need for independence.

“Could the US leverage its dominance over AI chips, cloud services, and AI systems in Europe to exert more pressure?” Verdi asked rhetorically in January. “To build more resilience, Europe needs its own innovations to emerge,” he concluded.