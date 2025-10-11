Emmanuel Macron reappoints Lecornu as PM

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister on Friday, just days after he quit the job, a move that enraged some of the president’s fiercest political opponents who pledged to vote out the new government.

Macron, 47, will hope loyalist Lecornu can draw enough support from a deeply divided parliament to pass a 2026 budget. Faced with France’s worst political crisis in decades, many of Macron’s rivals have demanded he either call fresh parliamentary elections or resign.

The immediate reaction to Lecornu’s appointment from the far right and hard left was scathing, suggesting his second stint as prime minister will be no easier than his first, which ended on Monday when he resigned after just 27 days in office. “The Lecornu II government, appointed by Emmanuel Macron, who is more isolated and out of touch than ever at the Elysee Palace, is a bad joke, a democratic disgrace and a humiliation for the French people,” National Rally party president Jordan Bardella posted on X. LECORNU’S PRIORITY IS TO PASS A BUDGET FOR 2026 There was no immediate reaction from the leadership of the Socialists and the conservative Republicans, both of whom will be crucial to Lecornu’s survival.

Lecornu’s most pressing task will be to deliver a budget to parliament by the end of Monday. “I accept – out of duty – the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens,” he wrote on X. “We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France’s image and its interests.”

Read More: Hegseth announces deal for new Qatar air force facility in Idaho