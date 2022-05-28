Producers hint at franchise for Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ and more!

Bollywood producer duo, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have been planning sequels for ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Aashiqui’, and more.

Following the massive success of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the first week of release, the creative duo Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, have decided to come up with more parts of acclaimed Bollywood titles and have already started thinking about the possible franchises.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet about future franchises, Kumar affirmed that their 2019 movie ‘Kabir Singh’ is one of the titles that ‘can definitely be spun into a franchise’. “It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part,” he said.

Giving his agreement with the statement, Khetani added, “Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him.”

“We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time,” both of them synced. Moreover, Khetani also shared his wish to see the third installment of the superhit musical franchise ‘Aashiqui’.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo will be collaborating with the ‘Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for ‘Animal’. The gangster drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, is in the filming process.

“It’s a very interesting script and has got all the elements for big-screen watch – heroism, music, entry, interval block, father emotion, mother emotion, scale, and action,” Bhushan had said about the upcoming movie in an earlier interview.

“Sandeep Reddy Vanga understands the sensibility of Hindi speaking audiences since he comes from the South. Actually, their sensibility is in sync with the kind of films we made in the 1970s and 80s. The South industry is just repackaging those films and making them on a big scale, something that we are not doing here.”

Comments