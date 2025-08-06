Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Italy

Francis Ford Coppola shared an update on his health after the legendary filmmaker was briefly hospitalised in Italy.
Foreign media reports on Tuesday suggested that five-time Oscar-winner, Francis Ford Coppola, 86, was hospitalised in Rome, Italy, after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.
The report mentioned that the ‘Godfather’ director went to the hospital for a pre-scheduled heart surgery; however, after arriving, doctors discovered that he suffered a mild cardiac arrhythmia and put him under observation.
“Mr. Coppola went in for a scheduled update procedure with acclaimed Dr. Andrea Natale, his doctor of over 30 years, and is resting nicely,” an insider told the publication. “All is well, and he appreciates everyone’s concern.”
Taking to his Instagram later, the seasoned filmmaker shared an update on his health after the hospitalisation.
“Da Dada (what my kids call me) is fine,” wrote the father of three – late Gian-Carlo, Roman and Sofia – on the social platform.
The veteran continued to share that he took ‘the opportunity while in Rome to do the update’ on his 30-year-old AFib (atrial fibrillation) procedure with its ‘inventor, a great Italian doctor – Dr. Andrea Natale’.
“I am well,” Coppola confirmed in the end.
