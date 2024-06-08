web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Businessman arrested on charges of sexual assault

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Frank Stronach, founder of Canada’s Magna International Inc, was arrested and charged with five criminal offenses including sexual assault and rape on Friday, local Canadian police officials said in a statement.

Frank Stronach, 91, was arrested from the elite Toronto suburb of Aurora. The Peel Regional Police said the alleged sexual assaults spanned from the 1980s to 2023.

A lawyer representing Stronach said he “categorically denies” all allegations that have been brought against him.

“He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy as a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community,” said Brian Greenspan, the lawyer representing Stronach.

Frank Stronach has been released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, the police said in the statement.

Magna, a auto component manufacturer, said it had no knowledge of the investigation or the allegations that have been raised beyond what has been reported in the media.

“Stronach has had no affiliation with Magna since he relinquishing control in 2010,” the company said in an email.

Magna has a market capitalization of C$17.23 billion ($12.52 billion).

“Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any relevant information,” the Peel Regional Police said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3764 Canadian dollars)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.