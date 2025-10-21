Frankenstein filmmaker shares key reason for casting Jacob Elordi

Guillermo del Toro, the filmmaker behind Frankenstein, has officially disclosed the major reason for casting Jacob Elordi in his adaptation of the classic Gothic horror film.

Guillermo del Toro, while talking to Elle Magazine at the New York City premiere of the film, revealed that he chose the actors for the movie Frankenstein for their eyes.

“I cast the actors for their eyes,” Guillermo said to the magazine. “All of them…have the most wonderfully expressive eyes.”

“Jacob is capable of great purity,” Guillermo del Toro admitted to the cast’s abilities, referring to what made the Priscilla actor’s eyes rare.

Frankenstein will launch on October 23 in selected theatres for those who are unaware before releasing on the streaming platform. The movie will be available on Netflix on November 7.

In the film, the other cast members accompanying Jacob Elordi are Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Ineson.

Though previously the Frankenstein cast was present at the London Film Festival’s premiere, where they responded to all queries release on October 13.

However, Jacob Elordi discussed his horrifying role, the Creature, at the London Film Festival.

The actor confessed while crediting the character that he got to work with a true artist in Guillermo, first and foremost, and then with Mike Hill, who created the Creature.

“When I first put it on, it was one of the most devastatingly beautiful things I’d ever seen, and all the ideas that I’d had, all the things that I’d looked for inside myself, only came out on screen with the help of that makeup,” Jacob concluded.

Earlier this month, Jacob Elordi, in the upcoming film Frankenstein, transformed himself with the help of prosthetics.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is playing the character in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein. Guillermo del Toro revealed Jacob Elordi ’s prolonged practices to get into the character.

According to Guillermo del Toro, in an interview with E! News’ Francesca Amiker on October 6 at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, “He took around 10 hours every day”.