Fraudster nabbed for making fake govt, education documents

KARACHI: An alleged fraudster has been arrested by Karachi police for making fake government and education documents in Lyari Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The officials of the Kalakot police station arrested an alleged fraudster who was involved in making fake government and education documents.

The arrested man was also involved in blackmailing his customers who bought fake documents from him, police said.

The arrested man was identified as Muhammad Arsalan who used to blackmail people for money after selling fake documents, police added.

The raiding team also recovered fake particulars of different government departments, walkie talkie set and a laptop from his possession.

The accused was arrested during a joint raid conducted by Rangers and police.

In another raid today, an alleged extortionist has been arrested during a joint raid of district city police and Rangers in Karachi.

The ‘most wanted criminal involved in demanding extortion money’ was arrested during a police-Rangers joint raid in the Defence area of Karachi.

Police said that the accused demanded extortion money from the members of Karachi Tajir Ittehad via telephone calls, whereas, telephone calls were also made to the traders of the iron merchant.

The law enforcers also recovered 900 SIMs, three laptops, 18 grey traffic systems, 4 Wifi devices, seven hard drives, a digital camera, four tablets, five mobile phones and 20 national identity cards from the possession of the arrested man.

