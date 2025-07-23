‘Freakier Friday’ first reactions celebrate Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis’s return

The first reactions to ‘Freakier Friday,’ starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, have called the sequel a ‘true delight.’

The sequel to 2003’s ‘Freaky Friday,’ based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, was shown to members of the film press, who called it a “great feel-good film” and “hilarious” as it is “touching.”

‘Freakier Friday’ shows Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles as the mother-daughter duo.

The sequel also features actors Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

After watching the film, TV host Jeff Conway said that the film had more interesting takes than the original ‘Freaky Friday.’

“These 22 years later, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis haven’t missed a beat! Their on-screen chemistry is truly something special. A true delight that the entire family will enjoy,” he wrote in a post on X.

Jazz Tangcay, an editor at Variety, called the film “an absolute riot,” which had both emotional and comedy moments.

“It’s such a great feel-good film. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver hilarity and emotion in this funtastic sequel,” she wrote on X.

In an interview with a US media outlet, Curtis called ‘Freakier Friday’ a love letter to Los Angeles.

“I told Disney I would not shoot it in Atlanta. I would not shoot it in Vancouver. If they didn’t get the tax credit, I wasn’t going to make the movie,” the actor said.

The sequel takes place years after the original film, and follows Anna (Lindsay Lohan), now a mother of a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

As she attempts to navigate the challenges of merging two families, Anna ends up in a four-way body swap with her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter, and her stepdaughter.

What begins as total chaos gradually leads to deeper understanding during their complicated family transition.