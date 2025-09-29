IHC seeks report on 10% free admissions for underprivileged students in private schools

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed private schools in the federal capital to submit a detailed report regarding the implementation of the legal requirement to provide free education to 10% of underprivileged students.

Under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012, private educational institutions in Pakistan are legally bound to offer free education to at least 10% of their total enrolled students from underprivileged backgrounds.

During the hearing of a petition concerning the non-implementation of this law, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a one-page written order. The court directed the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to collect and submit comprehensive data from all private schools.

The court instructed PEIRA to file a detailed report under Section 10 of the Act, specifying the number of underprivileged students admitted under the 10% quota. The report must be submitted before the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) issued a circular warning of strict action against corporal punishment in educational institutions across the capital, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, copies of the circular have been sent to heads of all schools and colleges in Islamabad. The directive was issued after reports of corporal punishment in boys’ schools surfaced.

The FDE emphasized that corporal punishment in any form is strictly prohibited for students. It instructed all institutions to immediately establish action committees to address such complaints.