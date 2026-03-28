Free Biryani For LPG Cylinder: Hosur Eatery’s Unique Offer Goes Viral Amid Fuel Crisis

ANEKAL, TAMIL NADU: The ongoing global fuel crisis has begun to impact the hospitality sector, with hotels struggling to cope with rising costs and irregular supply of commercial LPG cylinders. In response, a restaurant Ammayi Mess in Erode, Tamil Nadu, has introduced a unique barter-style offer that is now going viral on social media.

A poster displayed outside the eatery reads: “Help us cook with commercial LPG cylinders, we will fill your stomach.” The initiative invites customers to provide commercial LPG cylinders in return for free meals.

Under the offer, customers who provide one commercial LPG cylinder will receive one plate of biryani free every day for 30 days, while those offering two cylinders will get two plates daily for a month.

Speaking about the idea, restaurant owner Kriti explained that the shortage of cylinders has severely disrupted operations.

“We have around 30 employees and so we cannot afford to shut down. Due to limited cylinder supply, we have already stopped weekday breakfast and now serve it only on weekends. Even preparing meals and snacks has become difficult,” she said.

The restaurant has also been forced to explore alternative fuel sources, but those have not been sufficient to meet demand.

With no steady supply from gas agencies and increasing costs of commercial LPG cylinders, sustaining daily operations has become a challenge.

The innovative offer appears to be less about profit and more about survival. With many small eateries struggling or even shutting down due to rising input costs, this approach reflects the growing pressure on the sector.