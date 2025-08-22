Sindh to provide women industrial workers with free electric motorbikes

KARACHI: The Sindh Workers Welfare Board has announced the distribution of free electric motorcycles to female industrial workers across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the scheme, announced by Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Thaheem, 10,000 electric motorcycles will be given to the female workers. This step aims to encourage women through better mobility and to endorse sustainable transport solutions.

Minister Shahid Thaheem indicated that the registration process is live now on the official website www.wwbsindh.gov.pk.

Applicants who fall in the eligibility criteria include women aged 20 to 45, and employed in registered industrial sectors under EOBI or SESSI. The government has reserved a 20% quota for minority communities to promote equality.

The application process will be processed through a digital balloting system so that transparency is assured and human interference is eliminated.

Candidates who qualify for the criteria will be given a 60-day grace period to get a driving license before they receive their electric motorbike.

The step of the distribution of free electric motorcycles was approved during the 33rd meeting of the Workers Welfare Board, led by Shahid Thaheem.

In addition to the initiative, the board also approved a health insurance program for labour colonies and educational institutions. Along with this, the distribution of sewing machines among industrial workers will also be part of the approval.

Minister Thaheem highlighted that women’s participation in national development has significant importance. He stated, “Women establish half of Pakistan’s population. Without their contribution, true national development is not possible.”

The initiative will not only encourage women workers to perform efficiently and confidently, but also help women come to participate in progressive work who don’t step out of their homes as they can’t commute.

