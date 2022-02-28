Free Fire collaborates with K-pop sensation BTS

Garena announced the collaboration of survival action mobile game Free Fire with K-pop band BTS to provide an enjoyable experience for its players.

A report by Gaming on Mobile stated that the detailed information is yet to be made public. The events relating to the partnership will be available on both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

🎶You can’t stop me lovin’ myself🎶 We are thrilled to announce our global collaboration with 21st century pop icons, BTS! Please stay tuned as we will have more to show you all very soon! 💜 pic.twitter.com/kfqHnCBgpf — Garena Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) February 28, 2022

A producer at Garena working on Free Fire Harold Teo said that the partnership will help players engage more.

“We are absolutely excited to welcome BTS as our latest brand ambassador,” Harold Teo was quoted saying in the report. “Bringing BTS into the Free Fire universe will offer our players more ways to engage with the game, socialize with the community, and enjoy new experiences.”

The game is known for its partnership with renowned celebrities and popular brands such as Assassins Creed, Snoop Dogg and Squid Game to make the projects more enjoyable.

They have new events, items, skins, outfits and other rewards for the players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garena Free Fire Pakistan (@freefirepkofficial)

So, Free Fire again seeks to provide a fresh look for its fans with the acclaimed K-pop band by bringing BTS into it.

It is pertinent to mention that Garena Free Fire became the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019. Moreover, the project set a record with over 150 million daily active users globally two years later.

Comments