Free flour distribution: PM directs authorities to prioritise aged persons, women

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited a flour distribution centre in Islamabad and directed to give priority to the distribution of flour bags to aged persons and women.

During his visit to a free-of-cost flour distribution centre in Islamabad, the Prime Minister directed the authorities to remove the hurdles faced by citizens in the verification of their Computerized National Identity Cards and give priority to the distribution of flour bags to aged persons and women.

He asked the relevant authorities to chalk out a facilitatory mechanism for the person who can only present the photocopy of CNIC in case the original card is gone missing.

The Prime Minister also decided to provide two flour bags instead of one so that the people do not need to visit the distribution centres frequently.

Flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Prime Minister took a round of the flour distribution centre and interacted with the people waiting to receive the free flour bags.

He expressed satisfaction with the proper seating arrangement for the people to avoid making them stand in long queues.

