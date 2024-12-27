Sajid Tarar criticises Richard Grenell over PTI founder tweet

ISLAMABAD: Former political advisor to US President Donald Trump, Sajid Tarar has criticized Richard Grenell’s tweet regarding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Tarar questioned the authenticity of the tweet, suggesting it seemed like a tweet of a PTI supporter from Pattoki (a city in the Kasur District of Punjab)

Tarar stated that Trump’s team would not issue such a nonserious tweet. He further questioned why Grenell had not tweeted about the recent incident in Germany.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s concerns should be left to its citizens, adding that he hopes no serious individual would issue such a tweet.

Earlier, Richard Grenell, who has been picked by United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump as presidential envoy for special missions, said he would like to see Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan out of jail.

Speaking to a US news outlet, Richard Grenell said, “There are a lot of the same allegations just like President Trump, where the ruling party put him in prison and created some sort of corruption allegations and false allegations.”

“I would like to see Imran Khan be released from jail,” Richard Grenell told NEWSMAX.

Also read: Richard Grenell’s statement won’t affect trial against PTI founder, says Khawaja Asif

The special envoy of President-elect Donald Trump was of the view that the people of Pakistan should decide if Imran Khan wants to run for office.

“[The US] had a much better relationship with Pakistan during the Trump administration when Imran Khan was the leader because [he] was an outsider. He [Imran Khan] was a former cricket player, he wasn’t a politician and he spoke in very common sense language, and he and Donald Trump had a very good relationship.”