Free laptop scheme 2026 for students announced in KP

PESHAWAR: Following the footsteps of the Punjab government, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has also introduced a free laptop scheme for students currently enrolled in colleges, universities, or religious institutions.

The provincial government has announced this initiative for special students of the province.

Visually impaired students, who are permanent residents of the province and hold a disability certificate issued by the Social Welfare Department, are eligible for the scheme.

The measure has a purpose to provide deserving students with modern technology to enhance their educational opportunities, with laptops being awarded based on merit, subject to the availability of funds.

Apply through MIS

Applications will be accepted through the government’s online Management Information System (MIS), which is accessible via the official website of the Social Welfare Department.

Merit and Academic performance

The selection process will be based on merit and academic performance.

Equal educational opportunities for students with disabilities

This initiative highlights the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunities for students with disabilities by providing them with modern digital tools.

This scheme is part of the government’s broader efforts to support the disabled community, promote digital literacy, and advance inclusive education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the KP spokesman said.

Education Experts Reaction

The education experts responding on the measure said that access to laptops will significantly improve the academic outcomes of visually impaired students by enabling them to use screen readers, assistive software, and online educational resources.

It is recalled that Punjab government has also launched a free laptop scheme for college and university students.