web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Free laptop scheme distribution schedule announced

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to launch the second phase of its free laptop distribution scheme for students, aiming to expand access to digital learning tools across the province.

According to the Higher Education Department, the merit-based distribution will begin next month, with a formal schedule already finalized.

Punjab Chief Minister is expected to officially inaugurate the initiative during a ceremony in the first or second week of September.

In the first phase of the program, 14,000 laptops were distributed among students in Lahore.

Read more: PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025: Registration, eligibility and much more

The upcoming phase will extend the program’s reach to benefit a larger number of deserving students across Punjab, reinforcing the government’s commitment to promoting higher education and digital inclusion.

Benefits for students:

Encourages digital literacy and e-learning among students.

Provides access to modern educational tools for research and assignments.

Reduces the digital divide, especially for students from underprivileged backgrounds
Supports merit-based academic achievement.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.