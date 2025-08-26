Free laptop scheme distribution schedule announced

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to launch the second phase of its free laptop distribution scheme for students, aiming to expand access to digital learning tools across the province.

According to the Higher Education Department, the merit-based distribution will begin next month, with a formal schedule already finalized.

Punjab Chief Minister is expected to officially inaugurate the initiative during a ceremony in the first or second week of September.

In the first phase of the program, 14,000 laptops were distributed among students in Lahore.

The upcoming phase will extend the program’s reach to benefit a larger number of deserving students across Punjab, reinforcing the government’s commitment to promoting higher education and digital inclusion.

Benefits for students:

Encourages digital literacy and e-learning among students.

Provides access to modern educational tools for research and assignments.

Reduces the digital divide, especially for students from underprivileged backgrounds

Supports merit-based academic achievement.