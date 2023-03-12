Free Metro, Orange Line train rides announced for students

LAHORE: The interim Punjab cabinet has announced free metro and orange line train rides for Lahore students, ARY News reported.

This new initiative was announced by the Caretaker CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Cabinet.

Lahore students in uniforms—travelling on Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Metro Bus Service and Speedo Bus— will be able to avail free travel facility on all days of the week.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab authorities have been considering a proposal to provide free transport facility of OLMT to the school children in Lahore since 2022.

Furthermore, the cabinet also decided to cancel license of 56 salt mining companies in the province.

The cabinet formed a committee to complete formalities for cancellation of licenses and granted approval for amended rock salt policy for making the salt mining procedure transparent.

The meeting directed the energy department to take measures for power savings under Prime Minister’s Energy Conservation Policy.

