Free SIMs, Digital Wallets: Govt revamps Ramazan package system, BISP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the federal government had put in place a transparent system to provide subsidised essential food items to underprivileged citizens under Ramazan package, replacing a decades-old, corruption-ridden mechanism at utility stores.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting on the proposed Ramazan package and the third-party validation of last year’s relief initiative.

During the meeting, he praised all relevant institutions and ministries on the report by a reputable audit firm regarding the transparency of last year’s Ramazan package.

He noted that deserving individuals were deprived of their rights due to corruption in utility stores.

The prime minister directed that subsidy amounts for the Ramazan package be distributed exclusively through digital wallets to ensure the dignity and respect of beneficiaries.

He said the digital distribution of subsidies to the public through digital wallets will also prove to be a milestone in achieving a cashless economy. “The inclusion of the State Bank of Pakistan in the distribution of the Ramazan package will promote a cashless economy.”

He further directed that a digital dashboard and a structured monitoring system be established to ensure effective oversight.

The meeting was informed that in the third-party validation of last year’s Ramazan package, a world-renowned and reputable audit firm declared the government package effective and transparent.

Furthermore, a Social Protection Wallet system is being implemented under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), under which free SIMs are being distributed to eligible individuals, and from March 2026, all subsidy amounts will be distributed digitally through these SIMs.

The prime minister issued special directives to all relevant institutions and ministries to formulate a comprehensive strategy through mutual coordination and cooperation for the proposed packages for the upcoming Ramazan and Eid.

He further directed that special measures be taken to ensure transparency in the disbursement of subsidy amounts and the Ramazan package, the inclusion of the poor, and administrative discipline.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and other relevant senior officials.