Who will get Sindh govt’s free solar panels? 

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that free solar panels are being distributed to alleviate the burden of electricity bills, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of Sindh government’s spokespersons, Sharjeel Memon said that the provinicial government is giving free solar panels to low-income households. This initiative is expected to provide relief to those struggling to pay their electricity bills.

He further said that the Sindh government has been working tirelessly to improve the health and basic amenities of its citizens. As part of this initiative, 2.1 million people are being provided with housing, and those who cannot afford to pay their electricity bills will receive free solar systems.

The free solar panel initiative is part of the Sindh government’s broader strategy to promote renewable energy and reduce the province’s reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

The initiative is part of the Sindh Solar Energy Project that targets 200,000 households, providing them with solar systems, including a solar plate, fan, three bulbs, battery back-up and a mobile charger.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed ‘solar home systems’ to people in Karachi in a ceremony.

Sindh’s chief minister called the solar energy plan a key step in collaboration with the World Bank.

The CM said that 200,000 low-income households being provided solar home system and by July 2025 the distribution of solar kits will be completed.

“We have set a target of distributing 400 solar kits weekly in each district,” chief minister said.

“Green energy is the need of the time to tackle adverse impact of the climate change,” CM Shah said. He said solar plants will become helpful in providing 300 free units of solar energy.

He said during recent China visit of the president various agreements of wind and solar hybrid projects were signed with the Chinese companies.