Registrations open for free solar panels in Sindh

In an attempt to alleviate the burden of skyrocketing power bills and promote environmentally friendly energy consumption among low-income families, the Sindh government had announced a proposal to give out free solar panels to homes using up to 100 units of electricity each month.

Applications from qualified customers are still being accepted by the Sindh Energy Department. Applications for this program can be submitted by those who meet the requirements based on their electricity usage.

The distribution of solar panels to 200,000 families was announced by the Sindh government. 77,000 houses have already received solar panels, and 123,000 more will receive panels in the upcoming phase, according to data from the provincial assembly.

If more than 123,000 applications are received, the winners will be chosen through a lottery mechanism.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government is taking steps to provide low-cost and environmentally friendly energy to the people.

He expressed these views during a ceremony organized by a private company at the Energy Department office on Monday, where solar home systems, solar inverters with lithium batteries, and solar panels were showcased.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government established the province’s first power plant under a Public-Private Partnership, and the electricity produced by the plant remains cheaper.

“This electricity is being delivered to relevant entities through the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC),” the minister added.