Free solar panels: Sindh energy minister reveals distribution date

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday revealed the deadline for the distribution of solar panels among 200,000 deserving households, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of the solar panel distribution project, the Nasir Shah said that with the support of the World Bank, the distribution of 200,000 solar home systems will be completed by July 31, 2025.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani also attended the meeting.

The provincial ministers the project should be accelerated on the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the instructions of the Chief Minister Sindh so that the vision is completed as soon as possible.

The ministers directed that to distribute 1600 solar home systems in all districts every month and 400 solar panels in each district every week.

Nasir Shah said that the project should be completed by July 31, 2025. He said that the distribution of 50,000 solar panels in the warehouse should be completed within 30 days and a report should be submitted to him.

Nasir Shah said that ceremonies regarding the distribution of solar panels would be held with the cooperation of the relevant administration.

Read More: Punjab Solar Panel Scheme; How to check your application status

The Punjab government had announced the free solar panel program to residents, especially those using 100 to 200 units of electricity.

This free solar program was launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on December 6 2024. The program aims to provide relief to citizens struggling with rising electricity prices. The last date to avail free solar panel scheme was January 5, 2025.

If you have applied for the free solar system, it’s crucial to regularly check the status of your application to stay updated.

The process to check your application status is user-friendly and accessible online or through alternative methods.

Steps to check application Status

Visit the PITB-designed portal https://cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk/

Log in with your registered email and password.

Navigate to the ‘Application Status’ section on the dashboard to check status.