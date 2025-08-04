Free solar panels: Applications ppen for eligible households in Sindh

The Sindh government had unveiled a plan to provide free solar systems to households consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month in a move ‘aimed’ at easing the strain of soaring power bills and encourage eco-friendly energy use among low-income families.

The Sindh Energy Department is still accepting applications from eligible consumers until August 20. Those who qualify based on their electricity usage can submit their applications for this program.

Selection Criteria

The Sindh government had announced the distribution of solar panels to 200,000 households. As per the provincial assembly data, 77,000 households have already been given solar panels and 123,000 more families will be provided panels in the next phase.

If applications surpass the 123,000 available slots, a lottery system will determine the recipients.

Menawhile, Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government is taking steps to provide low-cost and environmentally friendly energy to the people.

He expressed these views during a ceremony organized by a private company at the Energy Department office on Monday, where solar home systems, solar inverters with lithium batteries, and solar panels were showcased.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government established the province’s first power plant under a Public-Private Partnership, and the electricity produced by the plant remains cheaper.

Read More: Chinese company to construct 425MW wind solar plants in Sindh

“This electricity is being delivered to relevant entities through the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC),” the minister added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that two solar parks have recently been completed in Sindh, and electricity from these projects will also be provided at the lowest possible tariff.

The purpose of these initiatives, he said, is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and provide consumers relief from high electricity costs.

“We are closely monitoring the basis on which companies are determining electricity tariffs. Our position is clear: instead of expensive electricity generated from fossil fuels, we must transition to solar and hybrid sources.”