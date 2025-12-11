Free Wi-fi: Punjab colleges get another facility

On the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Free Wi-Fi has been activated in girls’ colleges across Punjab by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, in a move aimed at improving students’ access to digital learning resources.

Officials believe that the service is expected to significantly ease students’ access to educational material, support online research, and enhance overall academic engagement.

Officials describe the initiative as an important step toward promoting modern and digital education in the province.

Students and teachers have welcomed the introduction of free Wi-Fi, calling it a highly useful facility that will improve both the quality and convenience of learning.

Many students expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Safe Cities Authority, saying the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting female education.