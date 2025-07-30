web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 31, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Free-will couple from Balochistan murdered along with son in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A free-will marriage couple who had married six years ago were found brutally murdered along with their minor son at their home in Karachi’s Ghaghar Phatak area on Wednesday.

According to police, the victims — identified as Abdul Majeed, his wife Sakina, and their son Abdul Nabi — were killed with sharp-edged weapons. Two axes were recovered from the crime scene.

Police say the couple originally hailed from Balochistan and had married of their own free will six years ago. Preliminary investigations suggest the assailants had visited the family as guests a day earlier before committing the murders and fleeing the scene.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the incident and ordered an immediate inquiry. He directed police to arrest the culprits without delay and submit a detailed report. He also stressed the need to ensure law and order in the area.

Read More: Couple from Gujranwala shot dead in Karachi

Neighbors, speaking to media at Jinnah Hospital, revealed that the deceased Abdul Majeed was from Balochistan and worked as a laborer. One neighbor alleged that the woman’s family was behind the murders.

Police are continuing their investigation and pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.