Man’s legs chopped off over free will marriage  

RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a harrowing incident, relatives of a woman Friday chopped off legs of a man after the couple married out of their free will in Liaquatpur, a tehsil of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the victim identified as Rab Nawaz Mahar married out of his free-will days back and was traced by the relatives of the woman, who then brutally tortured him.

“This was his second marriage,” they said adding that the attackers chopped off his legs. He has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment as police search for the suspects involved in the attack.

Incidents of killings and severe torture against couples who married out of their free will and in one such incident, in-laws allegedly poisoned a couple after they tied the knot out of their own free will a week ago in Bahawalpur district of the Punjab province.

According to details, the couple identified as Shaukat and Rukhsana, married a week ago and the bride’s in-laws who were unhappy with the marriage allegedly poisoned the couple in Ahmedpur Sharqia tehsil.

“Our daughter’s in-laws were not happy with the marriage and gave poison to the couple, which became a cause of their immediate death,” the girl’s family alleged. “We shifted our daughter to the hospital in an unconscious state, where she breathed her last,” they blamed.

The police while commenting on the entire episode said that the matter had come into their knowledge and they would proceed in light of the findings of the post-mortem report.