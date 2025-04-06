Freed Israeli captives slam renewed fighting in Gaza

Three Israelis who were freed from Hamas captivity in January and February have joined the weekly rallies in Tel Aviv, calling for the return of those who remain in Gaza.

Liri Albag, Omer Wenkert and Gadi Mozes all criticised the renewed fighting in the Palestinian enclave, expressing fear that the offensive could endanger the lives of the remaining captives, according to The Times of Israel.

Albag said that “any return to fighting endangers the hostages” and that whenever the Israeli air force strikes Gaza, the captives are the first to pay the price.

The soldier, who was taken from the Nahal Oz base, went on to recount the moment when the first truce deal collapsed in November 2023.

“I collapsed too,” she said. “I remember that moment. One moment when everything that held us together shattered. We were sure we were leaving home. We were sure this nightmare was over. The doors didn’t open. And the nightmare continued.”

She added, “There is no victory, no victory. Without all 59 hostages at home!”

Wenkert, who was captured from the Nova music festival, said he was starved, humiliated and beaten for 505 days and that out of those, he was held alone for 197 days.

He said he almost lost his mind.

“I’m not really here. Only half of me is standing here,” he continued. “Part of us is still captive in Gaza.”

“Prime Minister Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, it’s on you to get them back,” he added. “I turn to you, leaders of the country, and reiterate: Don’t look away. Look at us. See the tears in our eyes.”

Gadi Mozes, who is 80 years old, demanded that the Israeli government “end the war, withdraw the military from the Strip and carry out the second stage of the deal that Israel signed”.

He added, “We have no time. The earth is burning under our feet. There is a great danger of the deaths of additional hostages and there is a danger of the disappearance of some of our dead hostages. Enough of the nightmare for the families of the hostages. Stop the war and bring everyone back now!”

Israel continues bombarding Gaza, killing several Palestinians, including a journalist in southern Khan Younis and a child in northern Gaza City

Outrage grows after new footage of an Israeli attack that killed 15 medics in Gaza shows soldiers firing on emergency workers in reflective vests inside clearly marked vehicles.

The United Kingdom says Israel has detained and deported two British legislators who were visiting the country as part of a parliamentary delegation.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,669 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 115,225 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. The Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks and more than 200 were taken captive.