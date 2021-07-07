Two freight bogies get detached from train

GHOTKI: Two bogies of a freight train detached from the engine near Dad Laghari railway crossing in Sindh’s district of Ghotki on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

As per details, the train was going to Karachi from Lahore, when the incident happened near Dad Laghari railway crossing. The train was stopped timely after detaching the two bogies.

Following the incident, the railway crossing and the up track have been closed for the rail traffic. The cause behind the detachment of the wagons yet to be known, while the railway guard has informed the higher authorities about the incident.

In a tragic accident, last month, a speeding freight train crushed two children to death while injured two others in Sukkur.

According to police, four children were grazing their cattle near Mando Dero railway station when the accident happened.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said. There was no immediate word on their identities and ages.