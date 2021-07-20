French artist exhibits death-defying rooftop stunts, video goes viral

A Paris-based artist Ben Cante has exhibited death-defying rooftop stunts including building-to-building jumps, games on rooftops and walking thin ledges without any safety equipment.

The videos of the terrifying stunts of the French artist Ben Cante using the scenic backdrop of Paris skies were posted on his Instagram.

Cante has over 60,000 followers and some of the videos have garnered over 50k views including his demonstration of a Charlie Chaplin-like piece on rooftops.

The daredevil is having a loyal fanbase on Instagram who shares his videos on a regular basis despite the fact that thousands have posted negative comments.

Here are some more videos:

