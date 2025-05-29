French military’s first response to downing of India’s Rafael by Pakistan

PARIS: France’s military has confirmed it is actively seeking information from India regarding unverified reports that Rafale fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan.

If confirmed, it would mark the first combat losses of Rafale aircraft since their induction into service nearly 20 years ago,

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Paris, a French military spokesperson acknowledged the seriousness of the claims and said that France is in close contact with Indian defense authorities to verify the reports.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining active communication with India to obtain firsthand information,” Colonel Guillaume Vernet, spokesman for the armed forces’ general staff in Paris, was quoted as saying by China’s Global Times newspaper.

Colonel Guillaume Vernet did not confirm the veracity of the reported incident but emphasized that the performance and operational deployment of the Rafale fighter jets remain a subject of “critical interest” for the French armed forces.

India acquired the Dassault Rafale jets from France under a major defense deal signed in 2016. The aircraft have been a central component of India’s air power and strategic deterrence capabilities.

As of now, Indian Ministry of Defence has issued an official statement confirming or denying the reported incident. The situation remains under scrutiny as defense analysts await further confirmation.

Read More: French official confirms Pakistan downed India’s Rafale

Earlier, a senior French intelligence official told CNN that Pakistan shot down one Indian Air Force-operated Rafale jet, marking the first combat loss of the French-made warplane.

Pakistan have shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafales, in response to Indian misadventure, but Indian officials are not accepting their humiliation.

In a statement to CNN, French authorities said they are investigating whether more Rafale jets were shot down.

“French authorities were looking into whether more than one Rafale jets were shot down by Pakistan overnight,” French official told CNN.